Kazakhstan shipped the first batch of grains to the Vietnamese port Ho Chi Minh City

Kazakhstan shipped the first batch of grains in containers of JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy from the railway station Jaltyr to the Vietnamese port of Ho Chi Minh City, declared the press-service of JSC NC KTZ on January 19.

It is noted that the subsidiary companies JSC KTZ Express and LLC Chinese-Kazakhstan International Logistic Company of Lianyungang city realized the reporting pilot delivery of grains.

The Vice-president of JSC KTZ Express, Yerzhan Kulakov said that the company transported grains in sack tare in containers. Such transportation type reduces the time for containers transshipment procedures at Dostyk rail station compared with carload shipments.

According to him, Kazakhstan is one of the TOP-10 largest grain exporters in the world. Every year the country exports nearly 8 mln tonnes of wheat, so successful realization of the pilot project contributes to further increasing of grain transportation volumes in the reporting export destination.

Also, he said that the joint project of logistics terminal in the Lianyungang port is the largest investment project of Kazakhstan in China. The terminal is a joint venture of LLC Port Lianyungang and the multimodal company JSC KTZ Express.

