In September-December, Ukraine exported over 1.9 mln tonnes of sunflower oil - experts
According to the January balance sheets by NGO "Economic discussion club", coordinated by the Interdepartmental working group under the Ministry of Economic Development of Ukraine, in September-December of 2016/17 MY the export volumes of sunflower oil from Ukraine totaled 1.903 mln tonnes.
The general export volumes of sunflower oil in the current season are forecasted at 5.38 mln tonnes.
It is noted that Ukraine supplied more than half of the export volumes of sunflower oil to India, China and the Netherlands.
Also, in September-December Ukraine produced 2.08 mln tonnes of vegetable oils, including 2 mln tonnes of sunflower oil. The expected production volumes of sunflower oil in the reporting season will reach 5.8 mln tonnes.
