Kazakhstan: as of January 1, oilseed stocks totaled 1.15 mln tonnes
As of January 1, 2017, the registered stocks of oilseeds in Kazakhstan totaled 1.15 mln tonnes, including nearly 276.2 thsd tonnes in farming households, reported the Statistics Committee at the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In particular, sunflower seed stocks totaled 485.7 thsd tonnes, flaxseed – 370 thsd tonnes, soybeans – 98.3 thsd tonnes, rapeseed – 126.9 thsd tonnes, mustard seed – 7.3 thsd tonnes, safflower seed – 30.8 thsd tonnes, and camelina seed – 2.8 thsd tonnes.
