January 20

In January, Russia to export nearly 2.5 mln tonnes of grains - Rusagrotrans

Analysts of CJSC Rusagrotrans increased their forecast of the export volumes of Russian grains in January 2017 to 2.4-2.5 mln tonnes, as opposed to the previous forecast of 2.2 mln tonnes, which significantly exceeds the exports in the same month last year (1.9 mln tonnes), declared the Deputy Director of strategic marketing and corporate communications department at Rusagrotrans CJSC, Igor Pavensky on January 20.

According to I.Pavensky, Rusagrotrans increased the forecast due to the expected record grain shipments from the deep-sea ports, which can reach 1.6-1.89 mln tonnes, against 980 thsd tonnes only in January 2016. As of January 18, the share of grain exports from the deep-sea ports reached nearly 53% in the general grain exports from the country.

In particular, in January 2017 Russia will export 1.75-1.79 mln tonnes of wheat, nearly 470 thsd tonnes of corn, and 110-130 thsd tonnes of barley.

Generally, during the first 7 months of 2016/17 MY (July-January) Russia can supply nearly 23 mln tonnes of grains on foreign markets, down 1.7% compared with the same period last season. At the same time, the foreign shipment of wheat and corn will grow from 17.73 mln tonnes to 17.9 mln tonnes, and from 2.07 mln tonnes to 2.95 mln tonnes, respectively. But the exports of barley will significantly reduce significantly - down 43%, to 1.86 mln tonnes, the expert said.

