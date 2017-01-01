Agrinews

In 2016, Ukraine increased the exports of agricultural products

During 11 months of 2016, the exports of Ukrainian agricultural products increased by 4.1%, or up 537.4 mln USD, declared the First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine, Stepan Kubiv on January 20.

As a reminder, in January-November of 2016 Ukrainian agricultural exports reached 13.567 bln USD.

The share of agricultural products in the general national exports totaled 41.5%. Traditionally, plant growing products formed the largest share in agricultural exports - 7.2 bln USD (up 7 mln USD compared with 2015), including grain crops - 5.4 bln USD (up 10 mln USD).

