In 2017, Russia to fail to repeat the record grain harvest – Russian Grain Union
In 2017, the general grain harvest in Russia will be rather high, but it will hardly reach a record level of the previous year, declared the President of the Russian Grain Union, Arkady Zlochevsky on January 24.
Generally, A.Zlochevsky reported about rather good harvest, but not as big as last year – at the level of 110 mln tonnes.
At the same time, he reminded that the condition of winter crops areas after ending of the winter will become the determining factor. Because in 2016 Russia reached a record at the expense of winter crops, which survived throughout almost 100% of the areas, while traditionally agrarians lose 10-15% of winter crops. It is hardly possible to rely on the same results in the current year, added A.Zlochevsky.
