Ukraine: Agrarian Fund took 12% of the flour market
The share of PJSC Agrarian Fund on the market of flour in Ukraine increased from 11.8% to 12.2%, declared the Chairman of the Board at PJSC Agrarian Fund, Andriy Radchenko on January 23.
A.Radchenko noted: "On the key market for us we increased the volume and sold 240 thousand tons of goods. The share of Agrarian fund increased to 12.2% of the market compared with 11.8% in 2015."
The Chairman of the Board added that in 2016 the company entered the flour retail market with its own brand. In addition, Agrarian Fund started selling buckwheat groats and oat flakes under its brand.
According to him, Agrarian Fund plans to bring a range of groats on the market, including semolina porridge. Also, the company plans to start selling packed sugar.
