January 25, 11:45 Source: APK-Inform Views: 176

Russia to increase the production of soybean meal – Ministry of Agriculture

Russia needs to increase the production volumes of soybean meal in order to reduce the consumption volumes of imported products, declared the First Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Jambulat Khatuov on January 25.

According to him, further development of the production of soybean meal will allow reducing the level of import purchases of soybeans, improve the quality of forages and increase the capacity indicators in livestock industry.

Also, the Director of the Department of agricultural markets regulation at the Ministry, Vladimir Volik noted that the current requirements of Russian livestock industry in soybean meal totals nearly 5 mln tonnes per year. But despite the growth of soybean production in Russia during several recent years, the volumes are not sufficient to completely cover the needs of livestock enterprises, and the country still imports nearly 43% of soybeans used in the industry.

