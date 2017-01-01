Ukraine provides over 50% of the general import volumes of agricultural products to India
In 2016, the share of imports of Ukrainian agricultural products to India totaled more than 50%, said the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of India in Ukraine, Manoj Kumar Bharti on January 25 within frames of the conference "Agribusiness - 2017".
According to him, last year Ukraine supplied agricultural products on the Indian market at the sum of 1.75 bln USD.
The Ambassador expressed the hope that in the following years Ukrainian agrarians will pay more attention to the perspective Indian market.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine increased the production of organic commodities
Yesterday, 13:15
-
In 2016, Ukraine increased the exports of agricultural products - expert
January 26, 17:35
-
In 2016, Ukraine increased the imports of agricultural products – expert
January 26, 11:30
-
Ukraine: Ministry of Economic Development forecasted decline of agricultural production in the Ist quarter of 2017
January 26, 10:30
-
Trade house Sоyevyi Vik - sponsor of the conference "Soybeans and by-products: effective production & sustainable use"
January 25, 14:05
-
Ukraine: Agrarian Fund took 12% of the flour market
January 25, 10:30
-
Ukraine: Mykolaiv River Port exported a record batch of sunflower meal
January 24, 14:30