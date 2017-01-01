Agrinews

Ukraine provides over 50% of the general import volumes of agricultural products to India

In 2016, the share of imports of Ukrainian agricultural products to India totaled more than 50%, said the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of India in Ukraine, Manoj Kumar Bharti on January 25 within frames of the conference "Agribusiness - 2017".

According to him, last year Ukraine supplied agricultural products on the Indian market at the sum of 1.75 bln USD.

The Ambassador expressed the hope that in the following years Ukrainian agrarians will pay more attention to the perspective Indian market.

