In 2016, Russia increased agricultural production - Rosstat
In 2016, the volume of agricultural commodities production in Russia totaled 5.626 trln RUR in current prices, an increase of 4.8% compared with the index in the previous year, declared the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) on January 25.
At the same time, in December 2016 the growth of production in the agricultural sector reached the level of 3.4% compared with the same month in 2015 - to 230.1 bln RUR.
Also, the department stressed that the reporting estimations are preliminary only.
