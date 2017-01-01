Agrinews

January 26, 10:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 195

Ukraine: Ministry of Economic Development forecasted decline of agricultural production in the Ist quarter of 2017

The Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Ukraine forecasted a decline of agricultural production in the country in the Ist quarter of 2017, due to seasonal drop in the plant growing industry, and the continuing negative tendencies in animal husbandry, reported the press-service of the Ministry on January 24.

Taking into account the traditional features of agricultural production, in the Ist quarter of 2017 mainly the animal husbandry segment will form the general index of agriculture, which will realize its production activities in new market environment (complete cancellation of VAT special regimes, and increasing of direct government support). Due to the continuing dominance of constraining factors, which worsened at the end of 2016, the agricultural industry (animal husbandry) is expected to somewhat fall compared with the Ist quarter of 2016.

At the same time, the Ministry noted that escalation of the military conflict in eastern oblasts, access limitations on foreign markets due to worsening of the epizootic situation caused by the massive spread of African swine fever and avian flu in all regions of the country, became the main risks for agricultural production.

