Export duties on Russian wheat should be completely cancelled – NAESP

The Government of Russia should completely cancel the current suspended mechanism of levying of export duties on wheat, and never use it as a constraint measure, declared the President of the National Association of Exporters of Agricultural Products (NAESP), Sergei Balan on January 18.

According to exporters, the mechanism of floating export duties includes unpredictable risks caused by foreign currency fluctuations and global prices development.

The global market does not use such mechanism at all, because it can inflict damages not only for grain exporters, but also producers. In terms of grain harvest failure, it is appropriate to impose a ban on grain exports, said S.Balan.

Also, he called the mechanism of public purchasing interventions on the grain market as a sufficient measure of market regulation, because it is commonly used in the whole world.

In addition, the Association proposes to impose various measures to reduce delivery costs in grain transportation, in order to support the export market segment.

According to S.Balan, Russia has to keep 11% discount on railway rates for the exports at distance of 600 km, which acted until December 31, 2016. And there is required 20% discount on grain transportation at distance of 600-2000 km, and 50% discount on grain exports from Siberian regions.

