Until the end of 2016/17 MY, the global and Russian grain prices not to increase – expert

Until the end of 2016/17 MY, grain prices on the global and Russian markets will not develop in bullish trend, and in the current market environment there is a need to prevent their further collapse, declared the President of the Russian Grain Union, Arkady Zlochevsky.

Taking into account the growing stocks on the domestic market, there are no prospects for growth of grain prices in Russia. Also, massive grain supply in the period of spring crops planting works can seriously reduce the prices, the expert said.

According to him, to date Russian agrarians slow down grain sales, but in the spring they will be forced to quickly sell the stocks to raise funds for the planting campaign.

And such massive supply of grains in terms of very weak demand and export sales can lead to price collapse. So, the Government should keep the market from slumping of prices. In terms of moderate keeping of the market situation, there will be a slight decline at 3-5%. But the situation will be painful at 10-15%, said A.Zlochevsky.

In 2016/17 MY, the general exports of Russian grains will vary within the range of 35-36 mln tonnes, added the President of the Russian Grain Union.

The figures will not reach 40-42 mln tonnes, because traders failed to reach the required export rates in the autumn, effect of the exports duties and weather conditions. In addition, agrarians hold the grain stocks, expecting for growth of prices in the spring, he said.

