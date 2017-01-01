Agrinews

January 26

In 2016, Tajikistan increased the imports of wheat

In 2016, the imports of wheat to Tajikistan totaled over 1.34 mln tonnes, an increase of 16.9% compared with 2015. Kazakhstan was the main country-supplier of wheat, said the Head of the Antimonopoly service at the Government of Tajikistan, Sajdi Kodirzoda on January 26.

Also, in the reporting period Tajikistan imported nearly 88.8 thsd tonnes of flour (the average price totaled 324 USD/t), down almost 36.8% compared with 2015.

According to the announcement, last year the production volumes of flour in the country totaled 583.7 thsd tonnes, down 3.5% compared with 2015.

