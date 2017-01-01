Agrinews

In 2016, Ukraine increased the exports of agricultural products - expert

In 2016, Ukraine supplied agricultural products on foreign markets at the sum of 15.4 bln USD, an increase of 4.5% compared with 2015, declared the Deputy Director on scientific work at the National scientific center "Institute of agrarian economy", Corresponding member at the NAAS, Nikolai Pugachev on January 25.

It is noted that last year the exports of agricultural products formed 42% of the general national exports.

According to N.Pugachev, more than 95% of agricultural deliveries came to the European Union, Asia, Africa and the CIS countries. Thus, the exports of agricultural products from Ukraine to Asian countries increased to 7.1 bln USD (45.8% - the share of Asian countries in the general export structure of Ukrainian agricultural products), the EU - 4.2 bln USD (27.1%), African countries - 2.4 bln USD (15.5%). At the same time, in 2016 Ukrainian agricultural exports to the CIS countries demonstrated a negative trend and totaled 1.2 bln USD.

In particular, last year grains, oilseeds, vegetable oils, and products of the food and processing industries were the key positions of Ukrainian agricultural exports.

According to N.Pugachev, last year Ukraine broke a new record in the exports of grains - 40.2 mln tonnes. Also, Ukraine significantly increased export volumes of pulses (peas, beans) compared with 2015 - 381 thsd tonnes, against 208 thsd tonnes, and sugar - 466 thsd tonnes, against 115 thsd tonnes.

