Ukraine increased the production of organic commodities

During 5 recent years, the growth rates in production of organic commodities in Ukraine totaled 90%, declared the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Taras Kutovyi on January 26.

Organic production continues developing in frantic rates, but the Ministry plans to make the process to be more systematic and more visible both on the domestic market and abroad. It is one of the most dynamic market segments, T.Kutovyi said.

In particular, to date the planted areas under organic production in Ukraine total 400 thsd ha, but the country can increase the figures in several times.

The Ministry noted that the demand for organic products on the global market is very large. He reminded that the Cabinet of Ministries specified development of organic production as one of the main priorities of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy in 2017.

