Russia: agrarians continued increasing wheat stocks – SovEcon

Russian agrarians still continue increasing their wheat stocks, and as of the beginning of 2017 the figures exceeded the same period last year by 23.4%, while in the beginning of December 2016 the figures reached 19.5% only, declared the analytical center SovEcon.

At the same time, agricultural enterprises in the south of Russia demonstrated the most significant increase in wheat stocks compared with the previous season. So, in December the Southern Federal District increased the stocks from 122.2% to 128.5%, including Krasnodar Krai - from 106.9% to 121.1%, and Rostov oblast - from 129.9% to 145.5%. In the North Caucasian District the stocks of wheat increased by 45.5% compared with the previous year, against 29.5% as of the beginning of December, including Stavropol Krai - up 47%. Also, in December the reporting regions provided somewhat lower selling rates of wheat compared with the previous year.

Therefore, Russia will continue covering the export demand for wheat at the expense of the grain stocks from southern regions, while the grain from other regions of the European part of Russia will be in low demand, and the grain from Siberia and the Urals - unclaimed, SovEcon forecasted.

Also, SovEcon noted that the Asian part of Russia started increasing wheat stocks. So, in December the Ural District increased wheat stocks from 100.2% to 112.6%, the Siberian District - from 96.7% to 99%. At the same time, selling rates of wheat in the reporting regions significantly reduced.

After ending of grain purchasing interventions in December, the Transurals region started increasing wheat stocks formation compared with the previous season, in terms of the corresponding pressure on prices, informed SovEcon.

