Russia exported over 22 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture
Since the beginning of 2016/17 MY, and as of January 25, the volume of grain exports from Russia totaled 22.091 mln tonnes, an increase of 0.7% compared with the same period last season (21.942 mln tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation on January 30, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service of Russia.
According to the announcement, the wheat volumes formed 17.215 mln tonnes from the reporting export volumes (up 4.5%), barley – 1.953 mln tonnes (down 41.1%), and corn – 2.774 mln tonnes (up 41%).
