January 30 Source: APK-Inform

Russia: as of January 1, grain stocks totaled over 39 mln tonnes – Rosstat

As of January 1, 2017, the carry-over stocks of grains in agricultural, harvesting and processing organizations of the Russian Federation totaled 39.126 mln tonnes, an increase of 4.575 mln tonnes (or up 13.1%) compared with the index on the same date in 2016, declared the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

At the same time, the carry-over stocks of grains in agricultural organizations grew by 13.5%, or 2.733 mln tonnes, compared with January 1, 2016 – to 22.953 mln tonnes. The harvesting and processing organizations increased the rate by 12.9%, or 1.842 mln tonnes - to 16.173 mln tonnes.

In particular, wheat formed the major share of the carry-over stocks in the harvesting and processing organizations — 11.627 mln tonnes, up 17.9% compared with the same period last year, including 8.107 mln tonnes of milling wheat (up 12.9%).

Rye stocks totaled 541 thsd tonnes, up 7.9% compared with the indicator as of January 1, 2016, including 492 thsd tonnes of milling rye (up 8.3%).

At the same time, corn stocks reduced to the level of 1.78 mln tonnes (down 8.2%), oats - 143 thsd tonnes (down 18%), and rice - 47 thsd tonnes (down 66.8%).

Also, barley stocks increased to 1.776 mln tonnes (up 16.5%), buckwheat - 97 thsd tonnes (up 35.2%), and millet – 35 thsd tonnes (up 69.6%).

