January 30

In January-November, Russia exported over 30.6 mln tonnes of cereal crops - Rosstat

In January-November of 2016, Russia increased cereal crops export volumes by 15.3% compared with the same period in 2015 - to 30.683 mln tonnes, reported the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

According to the announcement, in the reporting period wheat and meslin traditionally formed the basis of grain export supplies – 22.851 mln tonnes, up 25.8% compared with the same period in the previous year. Also, the exports of Russian corn grew by 48.1%, to 4.792 mln tonnes, rice – up 19.4%, to 181 thsd tonnes, and sunflower seed – up 3 times, to 162 thsd tonnes.

At the same time, during eleven months of 2016 there was observed some decline of barley exports - down 42.9%, to 2.72 mln tonnes.

As for the export volumes of other plant growing commodities from Russia, the foreign supplies of wheat and wheat-rye flour decreased by 8.2% - to 218 thsd tonnes.

Also, in the reporting period Russia increased the import volumes of palm oil and its fractions by 0.8% compared with the same period in 2015, to 801 thsd tonnes.

