Agrinews

January 30, 14:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 126

In 2016/17 MY, Middle Eastern countries became the major importers of Russian grains

In 2016/17 MY, the Middle Eastern countries became the major importers of Russian grains. According to preliminary estimations, during the first 7 months of the season (July-November) Russia supplied nearly 8.6 mln tonnes of grains to the reporting region, or 34% of the general export volumes of the commodities, declared the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) on January 27.

In particular, wheat volumes totaled 4.3 mln tonnes (26% of the export volumes from Russia), corn - 1.2 mln tonnes (44%), and barley - 1.5 mln tonnes (83%).

Also, in the reporting period Turkey reached the largest volumes of grain purchases from Russia among the Middle Eastern countries - 3.7 mln tonnes, including 1.8 mln tonnes of wheat, 402 thsd tonnes of wheat bran, 310 thsd tonnes of corn, and 48 thsd tonnes of barley.

Iran took the second position - 1.1 mln tonnes, including 247 thsd tonnes of wheat, 556 thsd tonnes of corn, and 257 thsd tonnes of barley. And Saudi Arabia closed the TOP-3 of importers, and purchased 927 thsd tonnes of Russian barley in July-January period.

Also, Russia supplied large-scale volumes of grains to Lebanon (884 thsd tonnes), Yemen (628 thsd tonnes), Israel (459 thsd tonnes), and the United Arab Emirates (323 thsd tonnes).

In addition, in 2016/17 MY Russia started exporting barley to Syria (48 thsd tonnes), and corn to Jordan (12.5 thsd tonnes).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment