In 2016/17 MY, Middle Eastern countries became the major importers of Russian grains
In 2016/17 MY, the Middle Eastern countries became the major importers of Russian grains. According to preliminary estimations, during the first 7 months of the season (July-November) Russia supplied nearly 8.6 mln tonnes of grains to the reporting region, or 34% of the general export volumes of the commodities, declared the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) on January 27.
In particular, wheat volumes totaled 4.3 mln tonnes (26% of the export volumes from Russia), corn - 1.2 mln tonnes (44%), and barley - 1.5 mln tonnes (83%).
Also, in the reporting period Turkey reached the largest volumes of grain purchases from Russia among the Middle Eastern countries - 3.7 mln tonnes, including 1.8 mln tonnes of wheat, 402 thsd tonnes of wheat bran, 310 thsd tonnes of corn, and 48 thsd tonnes of barley.
Iran took the second position - 1.1 mln tonnes, including 247 thsd tonnes of wheat, 556 thsd tonnes of corn, and 257 thsd tonnes of barley. And Saudi Arabia closed the TOP-3 of importers, and purchased 927 thsd tonnes of Russian barley in July-January period.
Also, Russia supplied large-scale volumes of grains to Lebanon (884 thsd tonnes), Yemen (628 thsd tonnes), Israel (459 thsd tonnes), and the United Arab Emirates (323 thsd tonnes).
In addition, in 2016/17 MY Russia started exporting barley to Syria (48 thsd tonnes), and corn to Jordan (12.5 thsd tonnes).
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In 2016, the EAEU increased agricultural production
Yesterday, 14:30
-
In the I quarter of 2017, Russia and China to coordinate the shipping terms of buckwheat, oats, sunflower and flaxseed to China
Yesterday, 13:20
-
Russia: in the fourth week of January, Krasnodar Krai seaports increased foreign shipments of grains
Yesterday, 11:40
-
In the fourth week of January, Russian seaports increased grain export volumes
January 30, 15:05
-
In January-November, Russia exported over 30.6 mln tonnes of cereal crops - Rosstat
January 30, 11:40
-
Russia: as of January 1, grain stocks totaled over 39 mln tonnes – Rosstat
January 30, 11:00