In the fourth week of January, Russian seaports increased grain export volumes
According to the monitoring data by experts of APK-Inform Agency, in the period of January 20-26, 2017, the export volumes of grains from the Russian sea ports reached...
Only several groups of users can see this article:
- Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
- Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
- Subscribers of AWR
- Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
- Subscribers of "APK-Stat"
Please login to see it.
-
In 2016, the EAEU increased agricultural production
Yesterday, 14:30
-
In the I quarter of 2017, Russia and China to coordinate the shipping terms of buckwheat, oats, sunflower and flaxseed to China
Yesterday, 13:20
-
Russia: in the fourth week of January, Krasnodar Krai seaports increased foreign shipments of grains
Yesterday, 11:40
-
In 2016/17 MY, Middle Eastern countries became the major importers of Russian grains
January 30, 14:20
-
In January-November, Russia exported over 30.6 mln tonnes of cereal crops - Rosstat
January 30, 11:40
-
Russia: as of January 1, grain stocks totaled over 39 mln tonnes – Rosstat
January 30, 11:00