Ukraine: in the fourth week of January, the seaports increased grain export volumes
According to the monitoring data by experts of APK-Inform Agency, in the period of January 21-27, 2017, Ukraine exporte...
Only several groups of users can see this article:
- Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
- Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
- Subscribers of AWR
- Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
- Subscribers of "APK-Stat"
Please login to see it.
-
Ukraine: in 2016, the costs for agricultural production grew - State Statistics Service
Yesterday, 17:20
-
In 2016, Ukraine produced nearly 66 mln tonnes of grains – State Statistics Service
Yesterday, 16:00
-
Trade volumes between Ukraine and the EU totaled 41% of the general Ukrainian goods turnover
January 30, 17:05
-
Ukraine increased the production of organic commodities
January 27, 13:15
-
In 2016, Ukraine increased the exports of agricultural products - expert
January 26, 17:35
-
In 2016, Ukraine increased the imports of agricultural products – expert
January 26, 11:30
-
Ukraine: Ministry of Economic Development forecasted decline of agricultural production in the Ist quarter of 2017
January 26, 10:30