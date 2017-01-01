Agrinews

January 30, 17:05 Source: APK-Inform Views: 181

Trade volumes between Ukraine and the EU totaled 41% of the general Ukrainian goods turnover

The trade volumes between Ukraine and the European Union totaled 41% of the general international trade turnover of the country, declared the Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze on January 27.

According to her, during the first 10 months of 2016 of provisional application of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement in the sphere of functioning of the free trade area the trade turnover between Ukraine and the European Union increased by 6%.

According to I.Klympush-Tsintsadze, the EU is the main trade partner of Ukraine, and further development of relations and trade with the partner allows to Ukraine not only to promote its products on European markets, but also open additional opportunities on third party markets.

She noted that in 2017 the priority of Ukraine is further increasing of additional autonomous trade preferences, proposed by the European Commission, and which should be approved by the European Parliament and European Council.

