Agrinews

Yesterday, 14:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 102

In 2016, the EAEU increased agricultural production

In 2016, the general production volumes of agricultural commodities in member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) grew by 3.2% compared with 2015, declared the Minister in charge of Integration and Macroeconomics at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Tatyana Valovaya on January 19.

According to her, in 2016 the joint GDP of the EAEC member-states dropped by 0.3% only, while in 2015 the index reduced by 2.5%. At the same time, only two countries of the Union demonstrated the decrease of GDP - Belarus and Russia. All other member-states showed economic growth tendencies, which provided good prospects for GDP development in the current year.

T.Valovaya noted that last year the EAEC member-states slowed down the reduction of mutual trade rates (in 2015 the reduction of trade volumes reached 30.4%, in 2016 - 10.8% only). At the same time, the share of trade operations between the EAEC member-states in the general foreign trade turnover increased from 13.4% to 14.1%. Some countries even significantly increased their trade volumes. In particular, Armenia increased its supplies to Belarus by 2.3 times, and to Kyrgyzstan – up 3.4 times. In addition, inflation rates stabilized in terms of adoption of special measures to support the macroeconomic stability.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment