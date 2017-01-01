In 2016, Ukraine produced nearly 66 mln tonnes of grains – State Statistics Service
In 2016, Ukraine harvested 65.952 mln tonnes of grains and pulses in clean weight, an increase of 9.7% compared with 2015, declared the State Statistics Service of Ukraine.
According to the announcement, last year agrarians also produced 13.605 mln tonnes of sunflower seed in clean weight (up 21.7%), and 13.879 mln tonnes of sugar beet (up 34.3%).
