Ukraine: in 2016, the costs for agricultural production grew - State Statistics Service
In 2016, the joint index of costs for production of agricultural commodities in Ukraine increased by 13.5% compared with the same index in 2015, informed the State Statistics Service of Ukraine on January 31.
In particular, the costs for plant growing commodities production raised by 10.6% compared with the previous year, and animal commodities – up 20.9%.
Also, the cost index for materials and equipment of industrial origin used in agriculture, grew by 4.2% year over year.
According to the statistics data, in December 2016 the costs of agricultural production increased by 2.3% compared with the previous month level.
