Agrinews

Yesterday, 17:20 Source: APK-Inform Views: 96

Ukraine: in 2016, the costs for agricultural production grew - State Statistics Service

In 2016, the joint index of costs for production of agricultural commodities in Ukraine increased by 13.5% compared with the same index in 2015, informed the State Statistics Service of Ukraine on January 31.

In particular, the costs for plant growing commodities production raised by 10.6% compared with the previous year, and animal commodities – up 20.9%.

Also, the cost index for materials and equipment of industrial origin used in agriculture, grew by 4.2% year over year.

According to the statistics data, in December 2016 the costs of agricultural production increased by 2.3% compared with the previous month level.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment