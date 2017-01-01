Agrinews

February 1, 10:40 Source: APK-Inform Views: 168

In 2016, Ukraine reduced production of all types of flour

According to the official statistics data, in 2016 Ukraine reduced production volumes of all types of flour by 86 thsd tonnes - to 1.92 mln tonnes, against 2.01 mln tonnes in the previous year.

In particular, the production of wheat and wheat-rye flour decreased by 41 thsd tonnes to 1.83 mln tonnes, flour from other grain crops - down 45 thsd tonnes to 101 thsd tonnes, and flour from pulses - down 133 tonnes to 1.9 thsd tonnes.

At the same time, the exports of flour from Ukraine grew by 64.5 thsd tonnes - to 371.9 thsd tonnes, against 307.4 thsd tonnes in 2015.

