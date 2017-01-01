In 2016, Ukraine reduced production of all types of flour
According to the official statistics data, in 2016 Ukraine reduced production volumes of all types of flour by 86 thsd tonnes - to 1.92 mln tonnes, against 2.01 mln tonnes in the previous year.
In particular, the production of wheat and wheat-rye flour decreased by 41 thsd tonnes to 1.83 mln tonnes, flour from other grain crops - down 45 thsd tonnes to 101 thsd tonnes, and flour from pulses - down 133 tonnes to 1.9 thsd tonnes.
At the same time, the exports of flour from Ukraine grew by 64.5 thsd tonnes - to 371.9 thsd tonnes, against 307.4 thsd tonnes in 2015.
