Agrinews

February 1, 15:50 Source: APK-Inform Views: 249

Ukraine: development of organic production contributes to realization of the export potential - Ministry of Agrarian Policy

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine is working on cutting of possible barriers to the further development of organic production, and entering new markets which are unusual for European commercial experience, declared the working group on improvement of legislation in the field of organic production at the Ministry on January 17.

Also, the officials discussed the issues of compliance of the existing legislation standards with the decrees of the European Union in regulation of organic production.

The planned development of organic agricultural production can significantly improve the export potential of Ukraine, including the markets where Ukraine already keeps the leading positions, such as wheat segment. Therefore, the Government has to harmonize legal regulation of the industry to the international standards, noted the Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Olena Kovalova.

According to market participants, in 2015/16 MY the exports of organic wheat totaled nearly 70 thsd tonnes. In the current MY, the average export prices for 3-grade wheat totaled 150 USD/t, and organic wheat - 225 USD/t. The EU is the main consumer.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment