Russia: no conditions for rice deficit on the domestic market - Ministry of Agriculture o
On February 1, the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation declared that to date, there are no conditions for development of the deficit on the domestic rice market.
According to preliminary figures, in 2016 Russia produced 400 thsd tonnes of rice groats, an increase of 13% compared with the previous year. The Government supports rice production sector within frames of provision of subsides, reimbursement of expenses for purchasing of elite seeds, as well as concessional lending of the market sector.
According to the announcement, low domestic prices and unfavorable weather conditions will not cause any shortages on the Russian rice market in the current season.
