February 2, 14:10 Source: APK-Inform

In 2016, Kazakhstan increased the general grain harvest

According to the Statistics Committee at the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in 2016 the general harvest of grains and pulses in the country totaled 20.6 mln tonnes in clean weight, an increase of 10% compared with the previous year. The average yield totaled 1.35 t/ha (down 3% compared with 2015).

In particular, the production of wheat increased by 9% - to 14.9 mln tonnes, with the average yield at 1.21 t/ha (up 1.9%).

Also, the harvest volumes of barley and corn in 2016 broke records for Kazakhstan, and totaled 3.2 mln tonnes (in 2015 - 2.7 mln tonnes), and 762 thsd tonnes (734.1 thsd tonnes), respectively.

In addition, Kazakhstan produced record harvest of oilseed crops - more than 1.9 mln tonnes in clean weight, up 41.7% compared with the average index for 5 recent years. The average yield of oilseeds totaled 0.96 t/ha, up 31% compared with the average index for 5 recent years.

In particular, the production of sunflower seed demonstrate the highest growth rates - 754.9 thsd tonnes (up 41% compared with 2015), rape seed - 169.8 thsd tonnes (up 23%), and flaxseed - 561.8 thsd tonnes (up 14%).

