Russia exported over 22.7 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture

Since the beginning of 2016/17 MY, and as of February 1, the volume of grain exports from Russia totaled 22.746 mln tonnes, an increase of 1.2% compared with the same period last season (22.466 mln tonnes), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation on February 6, referring to operative data of the Federal Customs Service of Russia.

According to the announcement, the wheat volumes formed 17.728 mln tonnes from the reporting export volumes (up 5.4%), barley – 1.985 mln tonnes (down 41.6%), and corn – 2.877 mln tonnes (up 38.9%).

