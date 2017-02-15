Agrinews

Volyn Fund Company - sponsor of the conference “Soybeans and by-products: effective production & sustainable use"

Volyn Fund Company became a sponsor of the international conference “Soybeans and by-products: effective production & sustainable use", which takes place in Kiev on February 15, 2017 (exhibition center KyivExpoPlaza, 2 Salyutna Str., 3rd pavilion, 2nd floor), within frames of the exhibition "Grain technologies - 2017".

Since 1993, Volyn Fund Company has been working on the Ukrainian agrarian market, and proposing a wide range of goods and services required by agricultural producers. To date, the scope of business activities of the company covers the following sectors:

- sales of imported agricultural machinery;

- warranty services and post-warranty service;

- repair stock sales.

Volyn Fund Company is one of the leading companies on the market of agricultural machinery in Ukraine. The company purchases machinery and technical equipment for agriculture from various producers around the world, as well as spare parts.

Selling of agricultural machinery and spare parts (such well-known global companies as Unia, Challenger, FENDT, Massey Ferguson, Kuhn, Agrisem, Meprozet, Agrex, Falc, Mara, TeeJet, Araj, Metal Erg, Dominoni) is the basis of financial activity of the company.

The headquarters of Volyn Fund Company are located in Lutsk. In addition, there are branch offices in 9 cities such as Odessa, Poltava, Vinnitsa, Kiev, Kropyvnytskyi, Dnipro, Zhytomyr and Khmelnitsky. Such location of the offices allows delivering and selling agricultural machinery and technical equipment throughout the whole territory of Ukraine.

Reliability, quality, professionalism are the major principles of Volyn Fund Company!

Within frames of the conference, the brand manager, Sergei Strechen will hold a presentation of Unia machineries, which official and exclusive dealer in Ukraine is Volyn Fund Company.

You can meet with representatives of the company, as well as become acquainted with more detailed information about soybeans and its by-products in Ukraine, by taking part in the conference “Soybeans and by-products: effective production & sustainable use".

