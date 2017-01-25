Ukraine: Government renamed two sea ports
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine decided to rename two geographical objects in the country - SE Sea Commercial Port of Illichivsk and Specialized Sea Port Oktyabrsk. The decree #46 dd. January 25, 2017, is published on the government web-portal.
According to the document, the officials called the seaport of Illichivsk as Chernomorsk Commearicla Sea Port, and the specialized sea port of Oktyabrsk - Specialized Sea Port Olvia.
In addition, the decree made the appropriate adjustments to the all previous decrees of the Government, containing the names of the reporting geographic locations.
