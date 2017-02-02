Agrinews

14:55 Source: APK-Inform Views: 76

On January 27-February 2, Russian seaports decreased grain export volumes

According to the monitoring data by experts of APK-Inform Agency, in the period of January 27 - February 2, 2017, the export volumes of grains from the Russian sea ports reached...

Only several groups of users can see this article:

  • Subscribers of "APK-Inform" magazine
  • Subscribers of daily "Agrimarket news"
  • Subscribers of AWR
  • Subscribers of "Agriday" magazine
  • Subscribers of "APK-Stat"

Please login to see it.

Topic articles