In 2017, Kyrgyzstan to plant agricultural crops throughout 1.2 mln ha

In 2017, the planted areas of agricultural crops in Kyrgyzstan will total almost 1.204 mln ha, an increase of 9.1 thsd ha compared with 2016, declared said the First Vice Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, Muhammetkaly Abulgaziev on February 6.

According to the Minister, in 2016 agrarians lowered the areas under winter crops by 28.7 thsd ha.

Also, M.Abulgaziev noted that several banks will give soft loans to agrarians to support them within the state project “Financing of Agriculture 5”.

“In the course of the year, there will be funding with a total amount of 700 mln soms from which the export-oriented farmers will get loans at 6 percent per annum for 36 months”, - he said.

