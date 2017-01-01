Agrinews

In 2016, Ukraine increased the exports of agricultural products to the EU - expert

In 2016, Ukrainian agrarians supplied agricultural products on the market of the European Union at the sum of 4.2 bln USD, up 1.6% compared with 2015, declared the Deputy Director on scientific work at the National scientific center "Institute of agrarian economy", Corresponding member at the NAAS, Nikolai Pugachev on February 2.

Last year, Ukraine realized mutual trade with agrarian products mainly with Spain, Poland, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany and France. The share of foreign trade turnover with the reporting countries totaled slightly less than 75% in the general volume of agricultural trade with the EU.

According to the announcement, in 2006 Ukraine exported mainly grains at the sum of 1.3 bln USD. In particular, Ukraine supplied 6.7 mln tonnes of corn and 1.3 mln tonnes of wheat on the EU market. In addition, the supplies of oilseeds (mainly rapeseed, soybeans and sunflower seed) reached 607 mln USD, vegetable oils 1.2 bln USD, residues and waste from the food industries - 439 mln USD.

At the same time, in 2016 the EU exported agricultural products to Ukraine at 1.9 bln USD (up 14.4% compared with 2015). In particular, Ukraine imported 27 thsd tonnes of corn seeds at the sum of 106 mln USD, as well as oilseeds at the sum of 111 mln USD.

Also, N.Pugachev noted that Ukraine completely filled the quota for exports of wheat, corn, barley groats, oats, sugar, starch, malt and poultry meat to the EU.

