Agrinews

Yesterday, 11:45 Source: APK-Inform Views: 141

In 2016/17 MY, Kazakhstan to export 9 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture

In the current MY, Kazakhstan will supply nearly 9 mln tonnes of grains on foreign markets, declared the Director of the department of production and processing of plant products at the Ministry of Agriculture, Ajar Kadjybekova on February 6.

According to the Customs Control Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan, and JSC National Company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, since the beginning of the current season and as of January 10, Kazakhstan shipped for exports 4.466 mln tonnes of grains including flour: 2.808 mln tonnes of grains and 1.16 mln tonnes of flour. And in the current season the general exports of grain including flour in grain equivalent will reach 9 mln tonnes, A.Kadjybekova said.

In particular, wheat is the main exported grain crop from Kazakhstan, which share in the general export structure usually totals 90%. Also, the country exports barley, corn, rice, oats, buckwheat and millet.

According to the announcement, the countries of Central Asia (Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan), as well as Afghanistan, Iran and Azerbaijan, are the traditional importers of Kazakh grains. In addition, Kazakhstan supplies certain volumes of grains and its by-products on the Chinese market, the EU markets, as well as to the Middle East and North Africa.

In particular, in January-November period of 2016 Kazakhstan exported 1.564 mln tonnes of grains to Uzbekistan (up 337.8 thsd tonnes compared with the same period in 2015), Tajikistan - 918.9 thsd tonnes (up 147.4 thsd tonnes), Iran - 717.9 thsd tonnes (up 129.4 thsd tonnes), Afghanistan - 246.1 thsd tonnes (up 169.7 thsd tonnes), Russia - 485.1 thsd tonnes (up 200.5 thsd tonnes), China - 268.1 thsd tonnes (up 161.2 thsd tonnes), Kyrgyzstan - 218.1 thsd tonnes (down 49.3 thsd tonnes), the European Union markets - 206.9 thsd tonnes (up 132.6 thsd tonnes), and Turkey - 64.2 thsd tonnes (up 19.8 thsd tonnes).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment