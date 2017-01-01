Agrinews

State support for Ukrainian agrarians to increase agricultural production by 10 mln tonnes per year – T.Kutovyi

State support of small and medium-scale agrarians will allow to Ukraine to increase agricultural production by nearly 10 mln tonnes per year, declared the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Taras Kutovyi on January 31.

According to him, the Ministry declares that there are agrarians, small and medium-scale agricultural companies, who should dominate in the state support structure. Due to the support, agrarians will come to the yield level of large-scale holdings.

According to the Minister, last year Ukraine produced 66 mln tonnes of grains, which became the record high figures, up almost 6 mln tonnes compared with the results in 2015.

Agrarian can not really compete with large holdings - big players have wide-coverage high-capacity machinery, modern technologies, etc. But agrarians can be successful with alternate crops, or organic production. Large-scale companies will not work in such sectors, added T.Kutovyi.

