Agrinews

Yesterday, 14:35 Source: APK-Inform Views: 146

In 2017, Kazakhstan to increase agricultural production

In the current year, the growth of agricultural production in Kazakhstan will reach 2.5%, declared the Minister of Agriculture, Askar Myrzakhmetov on February 7.

According to him, agrarians plan to increase the planted areas under forage crops, oilseeds and other top requested crops to 540 thsd ha. Also, within frames of the planned increasing of water-supplying lands, in the current year the Government starts the project to reconstruct irrigated and drainage systems at the expense of the loan from the Islamic Development Bank. So, in the current year the irrigated land areas will increase by 15 thsd ha, A.Myrzakhmetov said.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment