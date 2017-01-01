Russia: Ministry of Agriculture of Russia not to resume grain purchasing interventions
The Ministry of Agriculture of Russia sees no reason for resumption of the public purchasing interventions for grains of the harvest-2016, declared the Director of the Department of agricultural markets regulation at the Ministry, Vladimir Volik on February 7.
According to him, there are no trends for lowering of the prices, and the exports demonstrated good results. Therefore, the Ministry will not influence the market situation in such way.
At the same time, it is quite possible that the current price situation can change "at any time".
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In 2016, Russia exported over 25.3 mln tonnes of wheat - Federal Customs Service
15:50
-
Russia approved a list of regions with unfavorable agricultural conditions
14:40
-
Russia: in the first week of February, Krasnodar Krai seaports decreased foreign shipments of grains
Yesterday, 10:20
-
On January 27-February 2, Russian seaports decreased grain export volumes
February 6, 14:55
-
Russia exported over 22.7 mln tonnes of grains - Ministry of Agriculture
February 6, 10:00