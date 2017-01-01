Agrinews

Russia: Ministry of Agriculture of Russia not to resume grain purchasing interventions

The Ministry of Agriculture of Russia sees no reason for resumption of the public purchasing interventions for grains of the harvest-2016, declared the Director of the Department of agricultural markets regulation at the Ministry, Vladimir Volik on February 7.

According to him, there are no trends for lowering of the prices, and the exports demonstrated good results. Therefore, the Ministry will not influence the market situation in such way.

At the same time, it is quite possible that the current price situation can change "at any time".

