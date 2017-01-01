EU plans to reduce the quotas for duty-free supplies of Ukrainian corn
To date, the European Commission is discussing the possibility of reducing the quotas for duty-free supplying of corn from Ukraine, declared the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Taras Kutovyi on February 3.
It is noted that since the beginning of 2017, Ukraine has already filled the quotas for the supply of corn to the EU at the level of 400 thsd tonnes.
According to T.Kutovyi, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy considers the EU's position as premature and completely wrong.
As a reminder, within frames of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement Ukraine can supply 36 commodity items to the EU without any customs duties and within the approved tariff quotas. The quotas for supplying of corn totaled 400 thsd tonnes.
