Source: APK-Inform

Allseeds Black Sea starts realizing its logistics project for oilseed meals transshipment in the Yuzhny port

In February 2017, Allseeds Black Sea will start realizing its logistics project for oilseed meals transshipment using its production facilities in the Yuzhny port (Odessa), reported the press-service of the company on February 3.

“There will be three stages of the project implementation. At each stage, one of the three ground level storages will be connected to the company’s existing infrastructure and the railway. Each storage has a capacity of 25 thsd tonnes, total storage capacity amounting to 75 thsd tonnes,” – announced the press-service.

The reporting organizational and technical solution will allow the company to diversify its oilseed meals supplying as well as the supplies of its partners to the sea berths of the Yuzhny port and other operators, which will significantly reduce the costs of operations.

In addition, the measure will allow Allseeds Group to significantly reduce transshipment costs of its oilseed meals. Besides, it will enable the company to produce competitive commercial offers for transshipment for its partners who wish to export their products using the company’s infrastructure.

“Once the logistics project is implemented, we expect to reach the volume of oilseeds meals transshipment at 1 mln tonnes, and the income at 10 mln USD per year, on the basis of the existing infrastructure,” - said Viacheslav Petryshche, Head of the Allseeds Group’s Board of Directors.

