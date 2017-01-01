Agrinews

USA to negotiate on the imports of Ukrainian organic wheat – T.Kutovyi

The USA are ready to negotiate on the supply of Ukrainian organic wheat on its domestic market, declared the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Taras Kutovyi on January 31.

According to him, the USA have very overregulated laws in the sphere of food safety. It is quite difficult to enter its market with new products. But the country is ready to negotiate for organic wheat supplies, because it is a popular global trend. And Ukraine has the required soils for such production.

Also, T.Kutovyi noted that the prospects of the organic market in the Ukraine are very large. To date, the country owns nearly one third of the global chernozemic soils, and exports quite small share of organic products compared with the global volume of organic market.

Ukraine exports nearly 80% of organic products. But the global volume of organic market totals 100 bln USD. And Ukraine exports such products at 17 mln EUR only. Therefore, agrarians have to enlarge the export volumes, and start exporting products with value added, the Minister added.

