Russia approved a list of regions with unfavorable agricultural conditions

The Government of Russia approved a list of subjects of the Russian Federation, which territory has unfavorable conditions for agricultural production. The Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev signed the decree #104-r dd. January 26, 2017, and the official internet-portal of legal information published its text on January 30.

In particular, the above-mentioned list includes 29 subjects of the Russian Federation, including the Republics of Altai, Buryatia, Dagestan, Kalmykia, North Ossetia-Alania, Tuva, as well as Kamchatka, Perm, Primorsky and Khabarovsk Krais, Bryansk, Volgograd, Kemerovo, Ivanovo, Tomsk oblasts, etc.

The Government had to create the reporting list of regions due to the need for classification of support measures for the agricultural industry in accordance with WTO rules.

