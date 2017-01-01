Agrinews

15:50 Source: APK-Inform Views: 123

In 2016, Russia exported over 25.3 mln tonnes of wheat - Federal Customs Service

In 2016, Russia exported 25.33 mln tonnes of wheat and meslin at the general sum of 4.22 bln USD, declared the Federal Customs Service of Russia on February 8.

According to the announcement, traders traditionally shipped the major volumes of wheat to far abroad foreign countries – 23.9 mln tonnes (at 4 bln USD).

In the reporting period, wheat import volumes to Russia totaled 579.9 thsd tonnes (89 mln USD).

Also, Russia imported 158.4 thsd tonnes of barley (20.3 mln USD), 41.1 thsd tonnes of corn (138.3 mln USD), and 5.9 thsd tonnes of vegetable oils.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment