Yesterday, 12:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 440

Ukraine: Novotech-Terminal started constructing a grain terminal in the Odesa Commercial Sea Port

The stevedoring company Novotech-Terminal LTD has started constructing a new grain terminal with the designed capacity at nearly 3 mln tonnes per year in the Odesa Commercial Sea Port, declared the press-service of the bank Pivdenny, which acts as a financial partner of the project.

In particular, the terminal will also include a port elevator with the simultaneous storage capacity at 110 thsd tonnes. Construction is scheduled to take 4 stages, and will be completed in 2019. The new terminal will be located on the port berths #25 and 26, which allow handling the vessels with the length up to 250 meters and the maximum draft up to 11 meters.

According to the announcement, the construction project has already passed all necessary technical reviews and clarifications. And the Odesa oblast state administration provided the land plot for construction works for a long-term lease.

