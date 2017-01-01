Russia: in January, the seaports increased grain shipment volumes
In January 2017, the sea ports of Russia increased the shipment volumes of grains by 33.6% compared with the same month last year - to 2.5 mln tonnes, announced the Association of Sea Commercial Ports of the Russian Federation on February 10.
The general cargo turnover in the Russian sea ports grew by 12.7% compared with January 2016, and totaled 59.6 mln tonnes.
According to the announcement, the export cargo shipment reached 47.4 mln tonnes, up 10.2% compared with the same month last year, imports – 2.4 mln tonnes (up 10.6%), transit – 4.3 mln tonnes (up 3.2%), coastal freight – 5.5 mln tonnes (up 1.6 times).
