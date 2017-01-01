Agrinews

Ukraine: in January, the Olvia port almost doubled its cargo transshipment

In January 2017, the specialized sea port Olvia (previously – SE Specialized sea port Oktyabrsk, Mykolaiv oblast) increased its cargo transshipment in 1.9 times compared with the same period last year, to 554 thsd tonnes, reported SE Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority on February 10.

Also, in the reporting period the port did not ship liquid bulk cargoes.

At the same time, dry bulk cargo shipment reached 508 thsd tonnes (up 2.5 times compared with January 2016), including 284 thsd tonnes of grains (up 2.6 times), 29 thsd tonnes of chemical and mineral fertilizers (down 47.5%).

