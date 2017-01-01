Agrinews

13:50 Source: APK-Inform Views: 71

In late April, the European Parliament to provide additional trade preferences for Ukraine – Ambassador

At the end of April 2017, the European Parliament will accept the proposal of the European Commission to increase trade preferences for Ukraine, declared the Head of the Ukrainian Mission to the European Union, Ambassador, Mykola Tochytskyi on February 8.

According to him, to date the proposal for additional preferences is under consideration at the European Parliament, then the issue should be considered at a meeting of the relevant committee, and then the European deputies will discuss it at plenary session.

Also, M.Tochytskyi stressed that the European Council will take the final decision in the issue. Therefore, it is difficult to forecast the final timing of completion of all procedures.

Comments

